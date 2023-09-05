HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $42,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.