HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $42,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.