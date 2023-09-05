HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.15. 9,490,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,616,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

