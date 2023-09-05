Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBRIY opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($4.93) in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

