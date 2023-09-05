GMX (GMX) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $286.52 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for $31.85 or 0.00123684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,434,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,996,992 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

