GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

