GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 1.7 %

GMS stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.