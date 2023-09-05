Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $945,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 830,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,412. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

