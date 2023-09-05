Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.08. 137,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

