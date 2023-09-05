Girard Partners LTD. Buys 206 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $383.95. The stock had a trading volume of 330,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.21 and a 200 day moving average of $365.15. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

