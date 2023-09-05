Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. 1,223,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

