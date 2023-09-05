German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. 2,253,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,145. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

