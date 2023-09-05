German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

