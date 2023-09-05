German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 4,622 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $484.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,605,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

