German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.14. 2,269,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,655. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $458.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

