German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 4,549 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

