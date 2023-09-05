Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Critical Review

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gecina and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 0 3 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

Volatility & Risk

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Gecina.

Gecina has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 19.46% 5.15% 1.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $659.52 million 11.46 $178.67 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.54 $112.06 million $0.41 28.05

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Gecina on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 18.5 billion euros at end-June 2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

