G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIII. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

