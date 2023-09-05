Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of Amphenol worth $295,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 11.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 185,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

