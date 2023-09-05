Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 22nd

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.