FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
FAT Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FATBP stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
About FAT Brands
