FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FATBP stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.