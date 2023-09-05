Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941,115. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

