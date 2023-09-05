EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) versus Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Critical Comparison

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics -594.70% -217.85% -95.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EUDA Health and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 3.07 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 0.02 -$75.49 million ($0.22) -0.01

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EUDA Health and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 333,233.33%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Risk and Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats EUDA Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.