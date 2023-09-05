ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $17.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,672.98 or 1.00097245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01227414 USD and is down -14.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.