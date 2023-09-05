DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DRRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of DRRX remained flat at $3.06 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

