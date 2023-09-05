Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

