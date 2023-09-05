Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

