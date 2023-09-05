Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,645 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.