Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,156,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

