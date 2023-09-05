Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.