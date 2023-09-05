Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.