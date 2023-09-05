Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.