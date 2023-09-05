Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $261.98. 997,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

