CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Raised to $31.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,842. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

