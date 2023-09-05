CSFB Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.06.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of CM stock opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.01 and a 1 year high of C$65.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.