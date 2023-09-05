Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,343,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,483,000 after purchasing an additional 158,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 160,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,650.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 44,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 1,351,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

