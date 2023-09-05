Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,690. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

