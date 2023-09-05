Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $546.25. The company had a trading volume of 729,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

