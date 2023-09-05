Contrasting Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wereldhave shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.18% 15.07% 2.72% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.62 $50.19 million $1.64 22.68 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Saul Centers and Wereldhave’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Wereldhave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases. The property management is performed by Group management companies. The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands. The address of the Company's registered office is Schiphol Boulevard 233, 1118 BH Schiphol. The shares of the Company are listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange in Amsterdam.

