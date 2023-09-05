Contrasting Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Methes Energies International and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Methes Energies International has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats LanzaTech Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International

(Get Free Report)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.