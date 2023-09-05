Contrasting Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) & GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) and GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Austevoll Seafood ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of GrainCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Austevoll Seafood ASA and GrainCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austevoll Seafood ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrainCorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

GrainCorp has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.81%. Given GrainCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrainCorp is more favorable than Austevoll Seafood ASA.

This table compares Austevoll Seafood ASA and GrainCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austevoll Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Austevoll Seafood ASA and GrainCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austevoll Seafood ASA N/A N/A N/A $4.02 1.77 GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A $0.22 22.18

Austevoll Seafood ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrainCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Austevoll Seafood ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. GrainCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Austevoll Seafood ASA pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GrainCorp pays out 159.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Austevoll Seafood ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Austevoll Seafood ASA beats GrainCorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout. It also produces white fish products, freezing and canning plants, fish meals, and fish oils; omega-3 oil; and canned and frozen fish products. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Storebø, Norway. Austevoll Seafood ASA is a subsidiary of Laco AS.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils. It also manufactures and supplies molasses-based feed supplements and vegetable oil to enhance farm productivity in beef cattle, sheep, dairy cattle, and other domestic livestock; and crude degummed canola oils, refined bleached canola oils, and canola meal. In addition, the company provides blended and single oils, infant nutrition, bakery margarines, spreads, and shortening; crushes oilseed products are used in cooking oils, spreads and shortenings, prepared foods, meal for dairy, poultry and livestock, cosmetics and lubricants, fuels, and other industrial applications; and operates seven bulk port terminals. Further it is involved in the procurement, shipping, accreditation, and value-added supply of tallow and used cooking oil, which are used for renewable energy feedstock and industrial applications, as well as vegetable oils; and the provision of logistics services. GrainCorp Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

