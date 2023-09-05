Connolly Sarah T. Sells 178 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,127.05. 81,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,674. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,961.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,724.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.