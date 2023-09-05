Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.92 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 18,307,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,475,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

