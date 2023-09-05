Comparing Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) & Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vivic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vivic and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 7.53% 32.27% 21.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $1.39 billion 0.74 $104.51 million $5.06 9.91

This table compares Vivic and Malibu Boats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivic and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 2 5 0 2.71

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Vivic.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

(Get Free Report)

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.