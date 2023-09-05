Comparing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 7 1 2.82 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $20.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than MassRoots.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.49 $15.37 million $0.14 102.21 MassRoots $10,000.00 41,539.28 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 5.26% 2.81% 2.00% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats MassRoots on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

