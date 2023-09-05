Comparing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) & Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11% Greenlane -115.75% -122.08% -78.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Greenlane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.51%. Greenlane has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,097.80%. Given Greenlane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Alliance Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A Greenlane $137.09 million 0.02 -$115.76 million ($137.46) -0.01

Alliance Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Greenlane on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

