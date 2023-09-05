Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AP Acquisition worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE APCA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 47,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. AP Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

