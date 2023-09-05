Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,885,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 773,052 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,303. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

