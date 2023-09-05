Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $510,000.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OAKUU remained flat at $10.68 on Tuesday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAKUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.