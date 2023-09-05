Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORLU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FORLU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

