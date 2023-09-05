Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of CDXS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 553,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

